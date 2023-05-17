PTI's Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad rearrested shortly after release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan were on Wednesday arrested once again shortly after being released from custody.

Ms Bokhari was arrested outside Adiala Jail, where armed personnel of the Islamabad police apprehended the PTI leader and swiftly transported her to an undisclosed location. On the other hand, Mr Khan was taken into custody by Punjab police from outside District Jail, Jhelum and shifted to an undisclosd location.

Both were arrested despite the Islamabad High Court's earlier orders to release them this afternoon.

This development comes on the heels of the recent detainment of Dr Shireen Mazari and Falaknaz, who were also re-arrested shortly after their release from custody yesterday.

However, Ms Mazari was released earlier today following court orders.