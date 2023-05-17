Punjab government, FAO of UN sign unilateral trust

Rawalpindi- The Punjab government and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO) signed a unilateral trust fund agreement for the project “Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture & Water Management” here on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture from Government of Punjab and Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ali Sarfraz, Chairman, Planning and Development Department, Punjab was also present. Ms Emelda Berejena Technical Advisor, GCF Project alongwith members of FAO delegation, Member Planning Agriculture Javaid Aslam, Chief Engineer Irrigation Mr. Habib Ullah Bodla, Director General Agriculture (Water Management) Malik Muhammad Akram Director Agricultural Information, Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and Chief, Planning & Evaluation Cell Rana Mehmood were also present. Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative, after signing the agreement, said that this project aims to increase resilience to climate change among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin and to strengthen public/private sector capacity for climate smart agriculture development. Ali Sarfraz, Chairman P&D Department at this occasion said that the project will help over 1.3 million people in the targeted Districts of South Punjab to benefit for adoption and use of climate smart resilient agriculture and on-farm management practices.

He further said that the project will strengthen institutional and regulatory system of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Management. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab said that Government of Punjab is Co-Financing US $ 8:00 million to be transferred to FAO through Unilateral Agreement Fund to help vulnerable farming community. He said that Agriculture Department will extend full support for implementation of the project for Climate Smart & Irrigated Agriculture Development in the Province. Director General Agriculture (Water Management), Punjab informed that total cost of the project is US $ 47.69 million will be spent to achieves objective of the project for which US $ 34.99 million will be Green Climate Smart Grant whereas Government of Punjab will provide US $ 8.0 million for Co-Financing for project implementation. He further underlined that the project will enhance adoptive capacity of farming community through reduced exposure to on-farm climate threats alongwith strengthening regulatory system.