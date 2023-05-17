Punjab govt, FAO sign trust fund agreement

LAHORE - The Punjab government and food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO) on Tues­day signed a unilateral trust fund agreement for the project “Trans­forming Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management”.

According to a press release is­sued here, the ceremony was held at Planning and Development De­partment. The agreement was signed by Punjab Agriculture Sec­retary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms. Florence Rolle.

Ms. Florence Rolle said, “The proj­ect aims at increasing resilience to climate change among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin and to strengthen public/private sector capacity for climate smart agriculture develop­ment.” P&D department Chairman Ali Sarfraz on this occasion said that the project would help over 1.

Three million people in the tar­geted districts of South Punjab including DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Muzaffargarh have been selected for adoption and use of climate smart resilient agri­culture and on-farm management practices.

He further said that the project would strengthen institutional and regulatory system of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Management.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that government of Pun­jab was Co-financing US $ 8 million to be transferred to FAO through Unilateral Agreement Fund to help vulnerable farming community.

He said that Agriculture depart­ment would extend full support for implementation of the project for Climate Smart & Irrigated Agricul­ture Development in the province.

Director General Agriculture (Wa­ter Management), Punjab informed that total cost of the project was US $ 47.69 million.