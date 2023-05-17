Punjab Govt found evidence of links b/w miscreants who attacked Jinnah House

Punjab government has found evidence of links between the miscreants who attacked Jinnah House and the leadership of a political party.

This was stated by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore today.

He said solid evidence of communication and messaging between miscreants and political leaders of the party through geofencing has come to light.

Mohsin Naqvi said every single terrorist who attacked military installations and places should be brought to justice soon.

He instructed to complete the formation of Joint Investigation Team today to probe the 9 May tragedy.