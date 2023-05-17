Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Govt found evidence of links b/w miscreants who attacked Jinnah House

Punjab Govt found evidence of links b/w miscreants who attacked Jinnah House
Web Desk
2:59 PM | May 17, 2023
National

Punjab government has found evidence of links between the miscreants who attacked Jinnah House and the leadership of a political party.

This was stated by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore today.

He said solid evidence of communication and messaging between miscreants and political leaders of the party through geofencing has come to light.

Mohsin Naqvi said every single terrorist who attacked military installations and places should be brought to justice soon.

He instructed to complete the formation of Joint Investigation Team today to probe the 9 May tragedy.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023