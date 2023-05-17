Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Punjab interim CM vows to bring perpetrators of May 9 violence to book

Web Desk
8:01 PM | May 17, 2023
National

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday perpetrators of violence on May 9 would be brought to book.

Talking to the media near Capt Asfand Yar's grave, he said he went there to apologise to Capt Asfand Yar’s father for the treatment meted out to the martyred's grave during violent protests after PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest.

"We’ll make this chowk a memory and recover and bring perpetrators to book," he vowed. He said he could guarantee that no innocent would be charged.

Answering a question, he said no new court was going to be established to bring attackers to justice, but the army courts would do. 

