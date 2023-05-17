Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rallies being taken out across KP to express solidarity with armed forces

Rallies being taken out across KP to express solidarity with armed forces
Web Desk
1:54 PM | May 17, 2023
National

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rallies are being taken out across the province on daily basis since 11th May to express solidarity with the armed forces and denounce the hate-mongers.

In this regard a large number of people participated in the rallies taken out in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Khyber districts today.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers reaffirmed the nation's resolve to firmly stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces of the country.

They strongly condemned the attacks of miscreants on government installations and vandalizing of state institutions in the province.

The rallies’ participants lauded the role of Pakistan Army for restoring peace and stability in the country.

The participants chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ ‘Pak Fouj Paindabad’.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023