Rallies being taken out across KP to express solidarity with armed forces

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rallies are being taken out across the province on daily basis since 11th May to express solidarity with the armed forces and denounce the hate-mongers.

In this regard a large number of people participated in the rallies taken out in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Khyber districts today.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers reaffirmed the nation's resolve to firmly stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces of the country.

They strongly condemned the attacks of miscreants on government installations and vandalizing of state institutions in the province.

The rallies’ participants lauded the role of Pakistan Army for restoring peace and stability in the country.

The participants chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ ‘Pak Fouj Paindabad’.