Rangers, police nab two robbers in Karachi's Orangi Town

The Rangers and Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged robbers during an operation in Orangi Town area of Karachi.

The Rangers spokesperson said the arrested suspects were involved in more than 70 incidents of robbery. They have been identified as Abu Talib and Toseef Shah.

He said the suspects had committed a robbery in Bangla Bazar Orangi Town on May 6. The suspects also snatched a cell phone and cash from a citizen who was standing outside his residential property.

The spokesman further said the CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social media, in which the suspects could be seen committing the crime.

He added that the suspects used to rob people in areas including Orangi, Nazimabad, S.I.T.E. and its surroundings. Legal action has been initiated against them.