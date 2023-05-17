 Safe city e-challan system issued 173,332 fine tickets to violators so far  

Islamabad - The Islamabad capital police safe city e-challan system has issued 1,73,332 fine tickets to motorists over various traffic rules violations in federal capital Islamabad through safe city cameras so far, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law. According to the details, the Islamabad capital police have issued 609 e-challan tickets during the last 24 hours and a total of 173,332 e-challan tickets to motorists have been issued over various traffic rules violations so far. While 169,610 fine tickets issued for over speeding, 613 for red signal violations, 1,215 for seat belt violations, 966 for zebra crossing and 631 fine tickets issued to fancy and non-pattern number plate vehicles.

CPO Safe City Shoaib Khuram said that the e-challan tickets were delivered to the violators at their home address. A copy of challan was attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added.