SAFF Championship 2023 official draw announced, Pakistan to face India in inaugural match

Hosts, India would kick off their 2023 SAFF Championship against Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament on June 21.

The tournament, which will be held in Bengaluru and stretch till July 4, will begin with Kuwait’s match against Nepal.

India, Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal were drawn in Group A for the 14th edition of the tournament while Lebanon, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan were clubbed in Group B at the draw ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Originally a seven-team tournament, it was reduced to six with Sri Lanka currently serving a FIFA ban for third-party interference.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) invited two countries – Kuwait and Lebanon – from outside its region to make it an eight-team tournament.

After matches are held in a round-robin format in the group stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.