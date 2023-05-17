SC adjourns NAB amendment case for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed counsels of the federation and PTI chief Imran Khan to submit concise statements of their arguments on the NAB amendments. Later, the bench de­ferred the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah con­ducted hearing of Imran Khan’s peti­tion against the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The Chief Justice asked from Kha­waja Haris, who was represent­ing Imran Khan, that the petitioner could approach the relevant forum against the third amendment in NAB, passed in the joint session of the Parliament. Kh Haris that there is a worldwide practice that courts judicially review laws, and declare void if it violates the fundamen­tal rights. Justice Bandial said that many times the Court had asked the Parliament to legislate on cer­tain issues.

He said that the law does not mean to maintain law and order, but it is also introduced for the progressive system. The chief Justice said that they are conscious about extra-or­dinary availability of the counsels and the hard work they demonstrat­ed. He said that so far 46 hearings have been conducted, out of that in 26 hearing Kh Haris and in 20 hear­ings Makhdoom argued the case. He added, “Now we want how to short­en the case, because Makhdoom Ali, as an expert, remains engaged in in­ternational arbitration, and next month he is going again.” He further said that from June 15 summer va­cation in Courts will start. He said that this bench may not be available to sit and hear the case. The Court, therefore, asked both the lawyers to put their arguments in writing and submit concise statement of 10 to 15 pages by next week.

We would collate them and the material already submitted and if there will be need for clarification, then we shall fix the matter for fur­ther hearing.

The Chief Justice said that many of the provisions of the NAB amendments are alright. He ob­served that many amendments in the NAO were introduced by the PTI government. He asked Kh Haris to point out error in the amendments, and show which pro­vision of it are violative of the Con­stitution and fundamental right.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, appearing on behalf of the federation, ar­gued through video link from SC Karachi Registry, told the bench that yesterday (May 15) joint ses­sion of the parliament had ap­proved another amendment. He inquired whether the petitioner would challenge this amendment as well? He said once the objec­tion is filed on the latest amend­ment then he would respond to it. He questioned how this law is vi­olative of fundamental rights and how it is ex facie discriminatory in manner.

Makhdoom submitted that the petitioner for his own benefit re­lied upon the Amendment 2022 in the Islamabad High Court and the Accountability Court. He said that for the first time in the constitu­tional history a Prime Minister has passed a law and when he ceased to be in power he challenged it in the Court. He said that the pe­titioner has benefited from the amendments, but does not want other also benefit.

The CJP questioned what is the precise objection. He asked the PTI chief’s counsel that he would have to show how the petition is maintainable and have to highlight which provisions are violating the fundamental rights. The court noted that the challenge to the amendments seemed to be based on speculation.

Makhdoom maintained that the moment the Supreme Court is put on the top of the tiers, described in the Constitution, then is not right for the federalism.