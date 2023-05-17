Security forces pip two terrorists in Bannu IBO

Security forces pipped two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Jani Khel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday,

The ISPR stated that the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. “During the conduct of [the] operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the security forces' operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism.