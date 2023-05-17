Senator Mushtaq urges GHQ attackers to be brought to book

PESHAWAR - Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of Jamaat e Islami Pakistan on Tuesday condemned violent protests on May 9 and 10 in big cities of the country and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits who attacked GHQ gate, Jinnah House Lahore, Radio Pakistan Peshawar building and other public properties.

He said that the elements involved in the heinous crimes should be brought to justice and there should be no leniency in this regard, adding that peaceful protest was right of every individual and political party however vandalising the public properties was unacceptable.