Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senator Mushtaq urges GHQ attackers to be brought to book

APP
May 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -     Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of Jamaat e Islami Pakistan on Tuesday condemned violent protests on May 9 and 10 in big cities of the country and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits who attacked GHQ gate, Jinnah House Lahore, Radio Pakistan Peshawar building and other public properties.

He said that the elements involved in the heinous crimes should be brought to justice and there should be no leniency in this regard, adding that peaceful protest was right of every individual and political party however vandalising the public properties was unacceptable.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023