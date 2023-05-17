Wednesday, May 17, 2023
SFA imposes fines on food centres for poor hygiene

Agencies
May 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh Food Authority, on Tuesday, raided several food outlets in Baldia Town area of district Kiamari and imposed fines for poor hygiene and improper sanitation arrangements. 

According to a statement issued here a team of Sindh Food Authority led by Deputy Director Kiamari, Bashir Khan, conducted an operation in Baldia Town and raided several Pakwan (culinary) centres, food and beverage outlets, bakeries and milk shops.   The mobile testing lab was also accompanied by the SFA team to check the quality of the food items while police mobiles of the respective police stations were providing security.  The SFA team imposed fines for poor sanitation arrangements and also directed the culinary centres to obtain licenses from the Sindh Food Authority.

On the occasion, Bashir Khan said that the action was being taken on the instructions of Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Director General SFA Agha Fakhar to ensure the supply of quality food items to the public. He added that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items. 

