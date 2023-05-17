Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit 12 of the World's Highest Peaks

Shehroze Kashif, the talented young Pakistani mountaineer, has accomplished a remarkable milestone by successfully reaching the summit of Mount Dhaulagiri, the 7th highest peak in the world at 8167 meters above sea level. With this achievement, Shehroze has now become the youngest mountaineer from Pakistan to conquer all 12 of the world's highest peaks.

Sponsored once again by the BARD Foundation, Shehroze recently scaled Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world. "I am determined to promote the sport of mountain climbing by creating opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams and passions in this field," expressed Shehroze, highlighting his aspiration to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks and set a new world record as the youngest mountaineer to achieve this feat.

Shehroze also expressed his deep appreciation and respect for the BARD Foundation, which has supported him in pursuing his dreams without any financial constraints. His mountaineering journey began at the age of 11 when he successfully summited Makra Peak (3,885 m). In 2021, at the age of 19, he made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani climber to conquer both Mount Everest and K2. His ultimate mission is to become the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks.

Mehreen Dawood, Managing Director of the BARD Foundation, expressed immense joy and pride in Shehroze's enthusiasm and achievements. "Shehroze's remarkable accomplishments and unwavering determination serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other young individuals aspiring to pursue their passions and ambitions, particularly in mountain climbing," she said. The BARD Foundation remains dedicated to providing continuous support and assistance to Shehroze as he embarks on new adventures.

The BARD Foundation, led by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, has consistently played a vital role in promoting talent and fostering successful careers. The foundation aims to transform the lives of individuals by helping them realize their potential as champions in their respective fields. With a focus on skill development, the foundation supports those who possess a spirit of adventure, joining them on their transformative journeys.