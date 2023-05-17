Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit 12 of the World's Highest Peaks

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit 12 of the World's Highest Peaks
Azhar Khan
10:37 PM | May 17, 2023
Sports

Shehroze Kashif, the talented young Pakistani mountaineer, has accomplished a remarkable milestone by successfully reaching the summit of Mount Dhaulagiri, the 7th highest peak in the world at 8167 meters above sea level. With this achievement, Shehroze has now become the youngest mountaineer from Pakistan to conquer all 12 of the world's highest peaks.

Sponsored once again by the BARD Foundation, Shehroze recently scaled Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world. "I am determined to promote the sport of mountain climbing by creating opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams and passions in this field," expressed Shehroze, highlighting his aspiration to conquer all 14 of the world's highest peaks and set a new world record as the youngest mountaineer to achieve this feat.

Shehroze also expressed his deep appreciation and respect for the BARD Foundation, which has supported him in pursuing his dreams without any financial constraints. His mountaineering journey began at the age of 11 when he successfully summited Makra Peak (3,885 m). In 2021, at the age of 19, he made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani climber to conquer both Mount Everest and K2. His ultimate mission is to become the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks.

Jinnah House attackers were in contact with political leadership

Mehreen Dawood, Managing Director of the BARD Foundation, expressed immense joy and pride in Shehroze's enthusiasm and achievements. "Shehroze's remarkable accomplishments and unwavering determination serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other young individuals aspiring to pursue their passions and ambitions, particularly in mountain climbing," she said. The BARD Foundation remains dedicated to providing continuous support and assistance to Shehroze as he embarks on new adventures.

The BARD Foundation, led by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, has consistently played a vital role in promoting talent and fostering successful careers. The foundation aims to transform the lives of individuals by helping them realize their potential as champions in their respective fields. With a focus on skill development, the foundation supports those who possess a spirit of adventure, joining them on their transformative journeys.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is a staff reporter. He can be reached at azhar_sunnypk@hotmail.com. Follow him on Twitter

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023