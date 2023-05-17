Sindh Assembly asked to refrain NEPRA from renewing KE’s distribution license

KARACHI-Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed on Tuesday asked the Sindh Assembly to refrain National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) from renewing distribution license of K-Electric by adopting an unanimous resolution. Speaking on a point of order during the Assembly session, Rasheed said that K-Electric distribution license was about to expire and the power utility asked the NEPRA to extend it for the next 20 years.

He suggested that an unanimous resolution might be adopted to ask the federal government to refrain the NEPRA from renewing K-Electric’s distribution license.

He said that during the last 18 years, the K-Electric has not increased the production of electricity, adding that it received electricity from National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and provided to the people of Karachi at exorbitant prices. “The K-Electric has to pay back around Rs 64 billion to the consumers in the head of excessive billing return yet it is blackmailing the public in the name of non-payment,” the MPA deplored. The MMA lawmaker demanded that instead of allowing monopoly one power company, other power utilities should also be inducted in the city.

Action against Imran, other PTI leaders demanded

Meanwhile amidst absence from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Sindh Assembly once again passed a unanimous resolution to condemn the violent activities in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest and demanded strict action against the top PTI leadership including their supremo. The resolution was tabled by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Parliamentary leader Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri and was well supported by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Speaking on the resolution, Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that the PTI workers at the behest of their chairman resorted to violence and damaged private and public properties on 9th May. He said that for the very first time any political party attacked the military’s installations. “Jinnah House was ransacked as well as private properties were damaged,” he added. The TLP parliamentary leader also demanded that the PTI should be banned and action be taken against the perpetrators ‘including’ Imran Khan.

Monument for plane crash victims

Separately, the assembly unanimously passed another resolution moved MQM-P parliamentary leader Rana Ansar demanding that a monument should be built to commemorate the 99 martyrs of plane crash on 22nd May 2020 in Karachi. Rana Ansar, whose husband and senior journalist Ansar Ali Naqvi was amongst 99 passengers and crew who died in the crash, said that her spouse was coming back to home from Lahore after a long time due to COVID-19 restrictions. She asked all the members to support the resolution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was a great tragedy and the provincial government supported the resolution. He added that the place where the MQM-P lawmaker suggested a monument was cantonment area and the provincial government would approach the relevant authority in this regard. During its proceedings, the assembly also approved the Saifee Burhani University at Karachi Bill 2023. The bill was presented by PPP’s Sadia Javed. Later, the House was adjourned to Wednesday.