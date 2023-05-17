Sindh govt orders authorities to shift Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad jail

The Sindh government on Wednesday ordered the authorities to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad jail.

According to the Sindh Home Department, Mr Zaidi was ordered to be transferred to Jacobabad jail under the MPO, while a notification was issued to release him from house arrest.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, was also transferred to Sukkur Jail under the MPO.

Earlier today, Mr Zaidi praised former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that only the latter was his leader.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said, "Imran Khan has always instructed us to stay away from violence. PTI is my party. No one can mount pressure on me to quit PTI".

Expressing regret over the attack on Jinnah House, he said, "Despite stopping the miscreants, a fake FIR was registered against me. I widely condemned the attack on the public buildings".