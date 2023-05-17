Social media: a double-edged sword  

The dawn of the 21st century marked the advent of the Industrial Revolution. This revolution was fueled by the innovation of computers and the internet. Undoubtedly, the benefits of the internet are countless. For instance, just two decades ago, we couldn’t have imagined communicating intercontinentally in a matter of seconds through video calling or messaging.

According to data from the Press Information Bureau, more than 50% of the Pakistani population uses social media. WhatsApp has the largest number of users, followed by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Social media has become an integral part of society and culture, but it is also a double-edged sword. Social media has given a voice to the voiceless, provided a platform, reduced global distances, and revolutionized the educational field and socialization.

NAVEED ALI,

Karachi.