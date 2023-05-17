Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Social media: a double-edged sword  

May 17, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The dawn of the 21st century marked the advent of the Industrial Revolution. This revolution was fueled by the innovation of computers and the internet. Undoubtedly, the benefits of the internet are countless. For instance, just two decades ago, we couldn’t have imagined communicating intercontinentally in a matter of seconds through video calling or messaging. 

According to data from the Press Information Bureau, more than 50% of the Pakistani population uses social media. WhatsApp has the largest number of users, followed by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Social media has become an integral part of society and culture, but it is also a double-edged sword. Social media has given a voice to the voiceless, provided a platform, reduced global distances, and revolutionized the educational field and socialization.

NAVEED ALI,

Karachi.

Govt always tries to extend maximum relief to masses: Dar

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023