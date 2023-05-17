Sports activities, talent competitions provide opportunities to youth in Balochistan

QUETTA - A number of cricket, football and Kabaddi matches were arranged in different parts of Balochistan province which provided ample opportunities to the youth to fully display their skills amid a large number of cheering crowds. These healthy activities were part of Paigham-e-Pakistan/ Manzil-e-Balochistan initiative. A total of 39 cricket matches were held in different cities including Kech, Chaghi, Barkhan, Musakhel, Sibi and Harnai which provided entertainment to the sports buffs. While as many as 23 football fixtures in different cities of Nushki, Panjgur, Harnai, Kech and Sibi brought together local teams and huge crowds. A Kabaddi match was organized at Sibi which drew huge appreciation from the local populace and encouraged the young talent to participate in healthy events. Similarly, 14 speech competitions were held in Lasbela, Kech, Hub, Nushki, Ziarat and Chaghai, whereas a large number of contestants also participated in different seminars titled “My Constitution is my Freedom’s Guarantee” held in Kharan, Nushki, Harnai and Sibi. An art exhibition was organized at Kech displaying different art pieces which also attracted significant participation. In a string of other activities, a 2-day international conference was held on peace, economic development and education in Balochistan. For provision of medical facilities, three medical camps were also established at Lasbela for the local people. Two rallies were taken out by the local people to express solidarity and laud sacrifices and services of the armed and law enforcement forces in Washuk and Chaman.