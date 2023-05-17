Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Startling details of Jinnah House attack surface

Web Desk
10:23 AM | May 17, 2023
National

Details of the attack on Jinnah House by miscreants on May 9, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, have surfaced.

As per details, violent protesters gathered at Zaman Park Lahore on May 9 from 2:35 to 2:40 pm.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid reached Liberty Chowk along with ‘violent protestors’ between 2:55 pm-3:20 pm. The violent protestors moved toward Cantt at 4:05 pm. 

The violent protestors first raided Jinnah House at 5:15 pm, however, the security forces pushed back the protestors who were 20 to 30 in number. At 5:27 PM, the miscreants re-entered Jinnah House with a gradually increasing number, and from 5: 30 pm to 6 o’clock, the miscreants severely damaged Jinnah House.

Furthermore, Jinnah House was completely burned at 6:07 pm by the miscreants and another group of violent protestors reached Jinnah House at 6:13 pm from Dharampura. 

Around 2,000 miscreants were present in Jinnah House between 6:30 pm to 7:55 pm, who vandalized the valuables inside the house. The devastation continued until 8 pm, the details say.

The miscreants also wreaked havoc by attacking the office of the Military Engineering Services.

Revelations make it clear that Jinnah House was systematically attacked with full planning and coordination, This included the direct participation and guidance of some ‘violent’ leaders.

