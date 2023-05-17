Thar coal power project starts generating 2640MW electricity

ISLAMABAD - A total of 2640MW Cheap electricity from Thar coal is now being provided to Pakistan’s National Grid with the help of coal mining and power plant projects initiated in the Thar desert under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The work on the 220-Km long Transmission line from Thar Coal Mine to Mityari converter station has been completed. The transmission line will help in evacuating electricity from Thar coal mine Block 1.

According to Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has completed the construction at a cost of approximately Rs15 billion in a record time and allout efforts were being made to complete it.

The minister termed the project most important for Pakistan’s future energy needs through which coal-fired power generation in Thar will be integrated to the National Grid.

The Thar coal plants can operate at 100 percent capacity. With the completion of this transmission line, an additional 800-1000MW low-cost electricity will be available during summer. This will help reduce the import burden and load shedding.

The project has an annual production capacity of 9 billion units, which can meet the demand of 4 million local households. The project will bring economic benefits by reducing fuel imports; saving foreign exchange reserves and enhancing the energy security of Pakistan.