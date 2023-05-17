The leader of the nation  

A nation is built by its leader. Its progress and prosperity altogether depend upon the front runner. A leader is an authority figure who leads and commands their group, organization, or country. A leader must be a person who respects their civilization. This trait is fundamental for a leader because they guide a large aggregate of people united by common history, culture, or inhabiting a particular territory which is termed as a nation.

Above all, leadership has been essential for the progress of human civilization. Without a meritorious leader, no country, nation, or even an organization or group can succeed. Thus, the question arises: “Who is worthy of this leadership?” It is an important initiative to know the qualities of your leader because not everyone has this attribute to acquire the captaincy. Effective leadership requires certain important characteristics.

Firstly, a leader should be a person of principles and act upon whatever they say or promise to do. They should combine characteristics such as statesmanship, courage, a sense of responsibility, integrity, forwardness, and dedication to their cause. A leader should be a courageous person who speaks what they consider is in the interest of their nation. Their presence in gatherings must remain an attraction for others. These qualities make a leader possess a pleasing personality and become a resolute person of untiring spirit.

Secondly, leadership asks for selfless qualities of dedication, sacrifice, and love towards the nation. A leader not only seems to solve the current issues of their people but also keeps their vision always for the future of their nation. If the leader is loyal to their people, they will never take steps that result in a downfall for them. They will always be inspiring, confident about their goal, and, most importantly, honest and dedicated.

In conclusion, a leader has a creative reflection and awareness of the desires and aspirations of their people. They take every possible action to achieve their goals. A trustworthy leader does not have blind faith because they know that the nation’s future is in their hands. One single step of a leader can pave the way to success or even to failure. So they should be very careful with their words and deeds.

MINHA AFTAB,

Sukkur