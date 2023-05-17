Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ton-up Shoaib steers ISM Club to victory  

STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Sensational Shoaib steered Iqbal Sialvi Memorial (ISM) Cricket Club to a thumping 7-wicket victory over Bails Cricket Club in a match played at Attock Cricket Ground. Bails Club, put into bat first, posted 318 runs on the board losing 6 wickets in the allotted overs. Arshad hammered unbeaten 115 while Noman hit 39 and Ameer 30 runs. For ISM Cricket Club, Hammad and Kamran Shoukat bagged two wickets each. In reply, ISM Cricket Club chased the required target in 39 overs for the loss of three wickets. Shoaib smashed unbeaten 164 to emerge as player of the match while Ayan struck 57.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023