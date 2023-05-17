Ton-up Shoaib steers ISM Club to victory  

LAHORE - Sensational Shoaib steered Iqbal Sialvi Memorial (ISM) Cricket Club to a thumping 7-wicket victory over Bails Cricket Club in a match played at Attock Cricket Ground. Bails Club, put into bat first, posted 318 runs on the board losing 6 wickets in the allotted overs. Arshad hammered unbeaten 115 while Noman hit 39 and Ameer 30 runs. For ISM Cricket Club, Hammad and Kamran Shoukat bagged two wickets each. In reply, ISM Cricket Club chased the required target in 39 overs for the loss of three wickets. Shoaib smashed unbeaten 164 to emerge as player of the match while Ayan struck 57.