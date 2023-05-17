Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Traffic police issue diversion plan on various roads

Agencies
May 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -    Traffic police have released diversion plan on various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A spokesperson at traffic police said here on Tuesday, that due to high pressure of traffic vol­ume in Chenab club chowk, Railway station, Hilal Ahmar chowk and GTS chowk, the traffic manag­ers have decided a diversion plan to ensure unin­terrupted flow of traffic on the roads.

According to the plan, the buses, coaches and van which left the city terminal will follow a new route for canal expressway via railway station chowk to Abdullahpur chowk.

The transport which will leave the general bus stand will reach jail road via old GTS chowk- Bilal road to Zafar Ali motors.

Agencies

