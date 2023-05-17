Tragedy strikes as stormy weather claims lives

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc in various regions of the country, leading to the loss of six lives and leaving three individuals injured in separate incidents.

One of the unfortunate incidents involved the collapse of a mosque wall in Mianwali.

The storm, characterized by torrential downpours, strong winds, and thunder, battered several areas including Peshawar, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Isa Khel, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Sangla Hill, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Mian Chanu, and Okara, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

In the Chakrala area of Mianwali, tragedy struck when the wall of a mosque collapsed due to the relentless rain. As a result, four innocent children lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries.

According to sources, the children had gathered at the mosque to receive religious instruction on the Holy Quran when the incident occurred. The injured children were promptly transported to the District Hospital Mianwali, leaving the parents overwhelmed with grief.

Furthermore, another heartbreaking incident unfolded as a result of the storm's force. A grandmother and her granddaughter tragically lost their lives when a roof collapsed under the onslaught of powerful winds.

The two victims had sought refuge under the roof while on their way to a destination. Unfortunately, the intensity of the wind caused the structure to crumble, leading to their untimely demise.

These unfortunate incidents serve as a stark reminder of the devastating power of nature and its ability to disrupt lives in an instant. As the affected communities grapple with the aftermath of the storm, authorities and rescue teams continue their efforts to provide aid and support to those in need.