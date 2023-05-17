Ulema stress unity, brotherhood for peace in country

Lahore - Chairman Central Ruet- e-Hilal Committee Pakistan / Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore / Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan / Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has said that there is dire need of unity, brotherhood and stability for the establishment of peace in the country.

Speaking at the Pakistan National Solidarity Peace Conference under the ‘Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan here on Tuesday he said the ulema and nation stand in solidarity with the Pakistan Army and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

“Pakistan is our country and we will never allow any kind of chaos and disorder at the behest of our cunning enemy,” he resolved.

Condemning burning of Lahore Corps Commander (Jinnah) House, military memorials, life and property, he said this forum condemns all forms of violence and efforts to disrupt peace and harmony in the country.

Maulana Khabeer also condemned the dastardly terrorists attack in the Muslim Bagh, and hailed martyred soldiers who laid their lives for the security of the country.

The Chairman Majlis- e-Ulema Pakistan said the nation will thwart evil plans of the enemy with the help

Pakistan Army, adding that the agenda of anti- national forces will not be allowed to succeed in Pakistan.

A large number of ulema from different schools of thought including Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Sheikh ul Hadees Mufti Mubashar Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Father James Chanan, Sardar Janam Singh, Maulana Ahsanullah Tabassum, Peerzada Usman Noori, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Mufti Shahid Obaid, Maulana Naeem Badshah, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Allama Sajjad Hussain Javadi and others participated.