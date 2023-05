KHANEWAL - Director of Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar has said that this time the vaccination of Hajj pilgrims will be administered only in Haji camp and the work of vaccinating Hajj pilgrims at Haji camp Multan has been started from May 16.

He further informed that cover vaccination only from health depart­ment.

Rehan Abbas Khokhar said that the first Hajj flight from Multan will de­part for Hejaz Muqsadis on May 23, focal person Rana Asif was also pres­ent on this occasion.