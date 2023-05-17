Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Vawda equates PTI with MQM-London

Web Desk
9:27 PM | May 17, 2023
National

 Former federal minister Faisal Vawda equated on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM).

Speaking to media, Mr Vawda took a jibe at his former political party, saying, "PTI is going to be the next MQM-London. It's time to think whether to save the political party [PTI] or country."

He predicted, "In the first step, the PTI leaders will condemn the May 9 mayhem and disassociate themselves from involvement in acts of vandalism. In the second step, the PTI leaders will divide and hurl allegations at each other".

"What I said is coming true. This is the time to sympathise with the children who went astray and became part of the riots," Mr Vawda maintained. 

