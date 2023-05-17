Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Wapda win title of women’s softball event in National Games

STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Wapda emerged as the ultimate gold winner of the women’s softball event of the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, beating Army, which finished second with silver medal while HEC earned third place with bronze medal. Wapda overcame Pak Army by an inning and 3 runs. For the winners, Madiha, Ayesha and Noreena played well, scoring three runs each while Saiqa and Sidra Iram scored 2 runs each. For Army, Zahida scored 3 runs and Fariha scored 2 Runs while one run each was scored Humaira, Mayda, Rashida, Aasia, and Ansa. Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, graced the occasion as chief guest at the final. MPA Baluchistan Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Haider Lehri, and Asif Azeem were also present on the occasion.

