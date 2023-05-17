Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain likely on next two days

LAHORE - The Met Office has predicted wind-dust/thunder storm in upper and cen­tral parts of the country, including the provincial capital, from Wednesday to Thursday. According to a spokes­man for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country in evening/night and likely to persist in upper and central parts till Thursday. Under the influence of the weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhak­kar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Okara and Lahore on May 17-18. Dust storm/wind storm may cause damage to structure and standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa and Kashmir, and farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.