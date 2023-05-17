Zahid Durrani calls for enhanced cooperation b/w Pakistan, Azerbaijan

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to address the challenges and opportunities of present era.

Addressing the special session of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan in Baku, he said by working together, both nations can contribute to a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure future for their respective countries and the wider region.

Recognizing the potential for collaboration, Zahid Akram Durrani highlighted the shared cultural heritage, common values, and strategic location that serve as foundations for robust Pak-Azerbaijan ties.

He emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges.