57 food stalls sealed,768 profiteers booked

Agencies
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DERA GHAZI KHAN   -   Divisional administration on Thursday sealed 57 food stalls and arrested 768 profiteers over violations of bread price and selling commodities on high rates during the ongoing crackdown across the region. This was disclosed in a meeting held by the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir in which all deputy commissioners were participated through a video link. The commissioner was informed in the meeting that 129 cases have been registered against profiteers while fine of R 92000 has been imposed during the ongoing crackdown. The commissioner directed price control magistrates to continue the operations in the markets and ensure stern action against violators of price act. He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. Dr Nasir directed officers concerned to ensure implementation of Chief Minister’s initiative and urged officers to launch special operation against stray dogs, cover all manholes and implementation of marriage act.

