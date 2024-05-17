6 people drown in Jhelum River

Gujar khan - A tragic incident occurred when a transport boat was being unloaded at its destination, resulting in the drowning of four minor children and two women from the same family in the Jhelum River. The boat was ferrying passengers from Sagharpur village in Jhelum district to Noorpur Peeranwala village in the Malkwal tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin district. As the boat neared the bank for offloading, the passenger van quickly slid into the water. Tragically, eight individuals were trapped inside the van. Sadly, only two were able to escape, while the remaining six, including four minors and two women from the same family, were unable to free themselves from the locked doors of the vehicle.

Rescue sources stated that a transport boat, carrying approximately 14 motorbikes, a van, and numerous commuters, was scheduled to cross the river from Saghar Pur village bank to Noorpur Peeranwala bank.

Regrettably, a perilous practice occurred on the boats, resulting in the victims being trapped in the van that was loaded onto the boat. During the unloading process, tragedy struck as the van tragically veered into the river, resulting in the devastating loss of the family inside who were trapped within the vehicle.

The victims have been identified as Ghayur Abbas, 6, the son of Zameer Abbas; Shahmeer, 6, Ranaa, 2, and Shaheer Abbas, 8 months-old, all three children of Shamsheer Shah; and their aunts Azmat, wife of Farhat Shah, and Shehnaz, wife of Arif Shah.

A local journalist in Pind Dadan Khan, Malik Zaheer Awan, highlighted the lack of a bridge for the residents of this area to cross the river to Mandi Bahauddin. He said that the entire stretch of highway between Jhelum and Lillah had been dismantled for the construction of a dual carriageway under the previous government. As a result, the local residents were experiencing difficulties accessing the Rasool Barrage Bridge or the GT Road route, and resorted to using a short cut by crossing the river on boats.

Reacting to the incident, the former federal minister from the area, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, expressed condolences to the aggrieved families and held the government responsible for failing to provide safe travel routes to the commuters. He said that the government had stalled the construction of the 129-km-long Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project and an approved bridge on the Jhelum River. He added that the construction of the trauma center in Pind Dadan Khan, approved during his government, was also stopped, which was eminent for providing emergency treatment to victims. The former minister added that people were compelled to cross the river on boats, putting their lives in danger as there was no road route nearby to reach the other side of the river.

Fawad added that a disaster was imposed on the country in 2022 by toppling the PTI government, adding that the people were still suffering its repercussions. He further said that the elected representatives of the PML-N from Jhelum district were responsible for the tragedy and urged the PTI lawmakers from the area to raise voices for their rights.