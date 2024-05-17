AJK govt announces Rs3b fund to tackle unemployment

MIRPUR, AJK - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a Rs3 billion endowment fund to combat unemployment, providing interest-free loans to skilled youth and paving the way for a brighter future.

The announcement was made by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq during a press conference held in the state’s capital late Wednesday.

The Prime Minister AJK explained that the purpose of the endowment fund is to provide interest-free loans to skilled youth in Azad Kashmir, with the ultimate goal of eradicating joblessness in the region.

This historic move comes at a time when the country faces economic challenges yet the government of Pakistan has allocated a substantial package of 23 billion rupees, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said.

Highlighting the unwavering bond between Kashmiris and Pakistan, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq reaffirmed that Kashmiris will never be left alone.

He emphasized the government’s resolve to prevent the spread of anarchy and strengthen the state’s system, while also addressing concerns over corruption in various sectors including infrastructure, health, education, electricity and tourism budgets.

The announcement of the endowment fund has been met with cautious optimism as the government seeks to turn the tide on unemployment and create new avenues for the youth of Azad Kashmir.

With collective efforts and a focus on public and national interests, the prime minister expressed confidence in the success of this public movement, promising continued service to the people of the region.