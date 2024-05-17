Anti Power Theft Compaign Achieved Positive Results: IESCO Chief Executive

ISLAMABAD - IESCO achieved trimodious results during ongoing anti power theft Compaign which was started in light of Federal Government And Ministry of Energy, Power Division directives.

While giving brief to media representatives Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that we are dealing with electricity thieves and facilitators with iron hands. Non-stop and indiscriminate operations against them are going on in all operation circles of IESCO.

IESCO Chief said that so far detection teams caught 11292 slow meters, 202 tempered meters, and 1959 such meters using direct power supply. He said that 1348 electricity thieves were arrested by the police and fines of more than Rs593 million had been imposed on the concerned users.

He said that due to a successful crack down IESCO’s recovery has improved further and the company’s line losses have also decreased significantly and during raids, IESCO has full support of FIA police and other law enforcement institutions.