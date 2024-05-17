SC probes who made PTI leader's image viral

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday launched an investigation to ascertain who leaked the PTI founder’s image.

Sources say the apex court has sought a report based on assessment through CCTV cameras who leaked the image.

Police will take action against the one who shared the image on social media.

Sources say the picture was taken in violation of court rules. The picture was later minimised in court.

The PTI founder appeared in the NAB amendments case to present his point of view. On Tuesday, the apex court allowed the PTI leader to appear through video link in the Adiala Jail.