Arsal Sh shines as OGDCL dominate JDW Sugar Mills in President’s Trophy Grade-II

LAHORE - The Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) asserted its dominance over JDW Sugar Mills in the President’s Trophy Grade-II 2023-24 match in a gripping clash at Diamond Club Ground. Batting first, JDW Sugar Mills struggled to find momentum against OGDCL’s formidable bowling attack. Despite Mohammad Nawaz’s resilient half-century, JDW Sugar Mills could only muster a total of 123 runs, losing all their wickets in 38 overs. Muhammad Arsal Shaikh’s exceptional bowling performance, claiming seven wickets for a mere 22 runs, proved instrumental in restricting the opposition. OGDCL, in response, displayed a composed batting performance. Despite a few early setbacks, they managed to chase down the target comfortably, finishing with a score of 181/5 in 50 overs. Adil Amin played a stellar knock of 57 runs and Muhammad Sarwar Afridi contributed 41 runs. The match witnessed standout performances from Muhammad Arsal Shaikh, who excelled with both bat and ball, and Arafat Ahmed Minhas, who impressed with his bowling for JDW Sugar Mills.

Scores in Brief

JDW SUGAR MILLS 123 all out in 38.0 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 51, Muhammad Hasnain 27 runs; Muhammad Arsal Shaikh 7-22, Mohammed Huzaifa 2-28) vs OGDCL 181/5 in 50.0 overs (Adil Amin 57, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi 41; Arafat Ahmed Minhas 3-44, Shahab Khan 1-29).