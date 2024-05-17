Attock Petroleum Limited inaugurates flagship Park View Fuel Station at New Blue Area

ISLAMABAD - One of the leading fuel retail brands in Pakistan, Attock Petroleum Limited organized the inauguration of its flagship Park View Fuel Station at New Blue Area, Islamabad. The fuel station was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Mr. Masroor Khan, Chairman OGRA, in attendance of a number of other government officials and Attock Petroleum Management.

At the inauguration, Mr. Shuaib A. Malik, the Group Chief Executive for Attock Group of Companies expanded on Attock Petroleum’s vision for fueling progress and development in Pakistan. “Today, with over 800 retail outlets and extensive storage as well as transportation network, APL is committed to contributing to the nation’s development by not only meeting the unique demands of the region but also catering effectively to the requirements of an international clientele. APL takes great pride in serving its customers nationwide and on more than 50% of the motorways. With the recent incorporation of storage terminal in D.I Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, APL has enhanced the storage capacity of the nation making the supply chain of the country stronger. With a focus on sustainability, Attock Petroleum is also taking the lead in delivering EV charger services in the twin cities. The establishment of the Park View Fuel Station is a part of the PKR 5 billion investment by Attock Petroleum Limited for expanding its presence in Islamabad. Delivering superior customer service and ensuring safe environment is a priority for Attock Petroleum and addition of another flagship company operated site will go a long way in value delivery in Islamabad.”

From Attock Oil Group of Companies, Mr. Sajid Nawaz, the Managing Director of Pakistan Oilfields Limited, and Mr. Adil Khattak, CEO of Attock Refinery Limited, were also present at the inauguration. The inauguration was attended by the Director of Explosives from the Petroleum Division was also present at the event apart from officials from various departments of the Capital Development Authority. The government officials praised Attock Petroleum for leading from the front in establishing fuel stations in sectors that may become the central focus for economic development in Islamabad.

The Park View Fuel Station is the only filling station at the New Blue Area, Islamabad, which is leading the way as the sector is under development for its future shape.