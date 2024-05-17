CDA shelves ‘competitive process’ to develop Kuri Enclave

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has shelved an idea to develop its proposed joint venture project Kuri Enclave through a ‘competitive process’ but mulling over an option to go into the project under direct contracting with a government owned housing entity. Earlier, in response to an advertisement by the civic authority for the development of ‘Kuri Enclave’ in Islamabad under a land-sharing formula, several renowned developers expressed their interest in the proposed housing scheme. The interested parties including Defense Housing Authority, Bahria Town of Malik Riaz, Park View of Aleem Khan, ZM/Faisal Hills of Chaudhry Majeed, New City Paradise, and AKD Group of Abdul Karim Dhedhi have submitted their proposals for the said contract.

However, now the well-placed sources confirmed that the incumbent management of the authority has almost shelved the ongoing process to select a suitable firm through competitive process as besides passing two months, it is unmoved on the matter and it did not issue the Request for Proposals (RFP) to interested parties so far.

They however claimed that the civic authority is mulling an option to give this project to a government owned firm under direct contracting clause 42-F of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules without going into an open competition.

Detailed questions about this latest development have been sent to the Public Relations Directorate CDA but they remained unanswered besides repeated requests till filing of this report. However, it has been observed that the officials of a certain government owned housing entity remained busy in meetings with different levels this week while Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi also visited CDA headquarters on Thursday.

The Kuri Enclave will be developed on 10,000 kanals and it will be the largest housing scheme of the CDA. Normally, the CDA develops its sectors on 8,000 kanals. The civic agency wants to develop this sector through a joint venture on a plot-sharing basis.

According to CDA advertisement, the successful bidder will execute the project of the state-of-the-art residential complex/ community, consisting of residential and commercial units plots (horizontal as well as vertical) along with all facilities and amenities connected therewith.

The successful bidder shall exclusively be responsible for the successful and timely execution of the project and undertaking and performing tasks, actions, and works as may be required.

The entity shall commence and complete the development works of the project as per the approved schedule and plan. The CDA advertisment further said that before the market launch of the project, all initial expenditures, investments, and finances shall be provided, incurred, and borne exclusively by the developer. However, the CDA stated that rights/ ownership of land shall exclusively rest with the CDA.

CDA which was already under fire for deviating from its core function of sector development and handing over an area of 10,000 kanal to any other party for a joint venture through open competition will likely to come under more criticism for doing such a huge project through direct contracting.

There were rumors that the scheme is being launched to oblige a certain developer but CDA’s spokesperson in the past refuted such claims and said that everything was being carried out as per rules and regulations. He stated that the CDA after getting approval from its board and the federal government is going to launch this scheme through a joint venture.