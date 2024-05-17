Child protection training concludes in KP

Peshawar - In a significant step towards ensuring the protection and welfare of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 10-day Foundational Level training on Child Protection Case Management successfully concluded here on Thursday. The training was organized as a mandatory course for all the staff of twelve District Child Protection Units (CPUs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the generous support from UNICEF.

Recognizing the critical nature of child protection issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wellbeing and development of children, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission prioritized addressing these concerns, particularly among children on the move and Afghan refugees.

On the occasion, Mashal Azam, Advisor to Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Department, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest, commending the dedication and commitment of the participants. She thanked UNICEF for support to the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and requested for continued support for street children, child survivors of sexual abuse, orphans, transgender children, and children with disabilities. She also reaffirmed her commitment to reforming alternative care facilities for orphans and expanding child courts to more districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Radoslaw Rzehak, Chief of Field Office UNICEF expressing his appreciation to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission for their leadership in establishing District Child Protection Units. He expressed optimism that the new democratic government would continue to support the investments UNICEF made in the child protection system. Addressing the CPU staff, he emphasized their crucial role being close to the children in their communities and providing essential support. Mr Rzehak reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the training and supervision of CPUs and community structures, and to enhancing trust between communities and the child protection system.

Meanwhile, a meeting held regarding the Helpline PEHEL-911 under the chairmanship of Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Mashal Azam and Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed. The meeting was attended by Secretary Social Welfare and Women empowerment Nazar Hussain Shah, representatives of UNICEF and UNFPA. In the meeting, the participants were informed about the background of establishment of helpline PEHEL-911 and its performance till now.

Speaking in the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam said that steps are being taken to prevent domestic violence, Child Abuse and drug abuse. We are digitizing Darul amaan in the province. With the support of UNFPA, we are activating a helpline to prevent domestic violence against women which will be linked to PEHEL-911. The meeting was informed during the briefing about PEHEL-911 that emergency rescue, police, National Highway and Motorway Police and other important helplines are linked with PEHEL-911. Easy access to helpline is being provided. In this way, very soon the helpline for the prevention of domestic violence, including other helplines will be connected with PEHEL 911. In the meeting, the functionality of the PEHEL-911 and suggestions for further improvement were discussed. Advisor to CM Mashal Azam further said in the meeting that the provincial government is taking measures for the welfare of children and women, rehabilitation of drug addicts and drug prevention. Measures are being taken to prevent domestic violence against women, she added.