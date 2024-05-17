CJCSC projects Pak Armed Forces’ role in confronting security challenges

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Thursday highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in amicably confronting multifaceted traditional and non-traditional security challenges. He was addressing the participants of 53rd PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. In a statement, the ISPR said that the Chairman JCSC highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in amicably confronting multifaceted traditional and non-traditional security challenges. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy as a combat ready force; that has always lived up to the expectations of nation to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices for the motherland.

Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC was received by Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College. The CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, the ISPR said.