Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CJCSC projects Pak Armed Forces’ role in confronting security challenges

CJCSC projects Pak Armed Forces’ role in confronting security challenges
Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Thursday highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in amicably confronting multifaceted traditional and non-traditional security challenges. He was addressing the participants of 53rd PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. In a statement, the ISPR said that the Chairman JCSC highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in amicably confronting multifaceted traditional and non-traditional security challenges. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy as a combat ready force; that has always lived up to the expectations of nation to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices for the motherland.

Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC was received by Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College. The CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, the ISPR said.

Sindh’s livestock, dairy sector shows ‘impressive growth’

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024