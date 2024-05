KARACHI - The class IX English paper went viral on social media before it started on the ninth day of matriculation exams under Karachi Secondary Education Board on Thursday. Moreover, copy mafia also released the solved paper in WhatsApp groups. The rule of copying mafia could not be reduced in matriculation exams from the day one. However, the secondary board administration seemed helpless in front of the copying mafia. The issue of papers leakage has been going on for the last 8 days.