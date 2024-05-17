Friday, May 17, 2024
CM Gandapur gives Centre 15-day ultimatum to fix KP electricity issues

Web Desk
7:58 PM | May 17, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur has threatened to take over the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) if it fails to extend relief to the people of the province within 15 days.

He was addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday.

The KP CM said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) had been victimised and oppressed but the people gave the party mandate despite their symbol was snatched.

“The federal government’s attitude is intolerable. We will not be silent. We are demanding our rights,” he stated, adding that numerous requests were made to the centre but to no avail. The province needs Rs50 billion in two months, he added.

He said said FATA people were left alone due to operation against the terrorists.

“We have not been paid any money till date. The time of fooling the people has gone,” he said.

Talking about electricity outages, he said the federation had been collecting Rs1,510 billion from the KP.

“People of my province should not be called thieves and I will not tolerate these remarks against them,” said the chief minister.

“Nothing can break my leader as he is still facing the jail with utmost courage for the people,” he held.

