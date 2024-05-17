CM Maryam for all resources to be used for solving people’s problems

LAHORE - A group of legislators from the National and Punjab Assembly had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and apprised her of the public problems and development needs in their respective constituencies.Matters relating to the general political situation in the country were also discussed in the meeting.

Madam chief minister apprised the visiting public representatives about the solid waste management system being introduced in divisional headquarters and major cities under public-private partnerships. She told them that the latest water supply and drainage project in Sahiwal is about to be completed. “We are creating a sustainable system of cleaning streets in cities and villages. I want to see every street clean”, said the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Multan Vehari Expressway will be constructed for the convenience of people living in Multan, Jahanian, Vehari and other cities.” She added,”Cath lab and other cardiology facilities will be provided in Sialkot hospital.”

MNA of Jahanian Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, MPA of Sahiwal Qasim Nadeem, MPA of Lahore Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui and MPA of Sialkot Khurram Khan Virk attended the meeting.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik were also present