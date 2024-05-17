Friday, May 17, 2024
COAS Asim Munir commends Pakistan hockey team for fine performance

Web Desk
8:02 PM | May 17, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir received the Pakistan hockey team at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday. 

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. 

During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance, stating, "The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success." He extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours. 

The PHF president expressed gratitude to the COAS for meeting and interacting with the team.

Pakistan reached the final of the Azlan Shah Cup 2024 for the first time in 13 years. The team won silver medal in the tournament as Japan bagged gold medal by winning the final match.  

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism about the revival of hockey in the country at a ceremony held to honour the Pakistan hockey team for their outstanding performance in Azlan Shah tournament.

Punjab announces new timings for schools due to soaring temperature

He commended the team for its remarkable display on the field, emphasising that their achievement had made the nation proud.  

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and former hockey players Shahbaz Senior, Samiullah, and Olympian Islahuddin. 

PM Shehbaz Sharif greeted the players of the hockey team and honoured them for their excellent performance. 

A few days earier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister’s office and gave them a cheque of Rs30 million for winning a silver medal. 

The chief minister congratulated the players and appreciated their performance in Malaysia. 

The CM said, “Hockey is not only our national sport but also a national pride.” She added that hockey players would be supported and patronised at every level.

