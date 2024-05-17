Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants

Our Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Multan Division Commissioner Maryam Khan sought report about the water filtration plants of the region to ensure availability of clean drinking water to citizens as per the vision of provincial government.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the commissioner said that provision of clean drinking water was responsibility of the administration and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

She said that report would be sent to secretary local government about non-functional water filtration plants. She said that Geo-mapping of the water filtration plants would be conducted across the division.

Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to ensure regular replacement of filters in order to continue facility of clean drinking water for masses.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024