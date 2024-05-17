Friday, May 17, 2024
Court summons Ali Amin Ganadapur in 'illegal weapons, alcohol case' on May 20

Web Desk
6:52 PM | May 17, 2024
National

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to appear in person before the court on May 20 regarding a case involving allegations of possessing weapons and alcohol.

During a hearing presided over by Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal of Islamabad district and session court, the court handed a questionnaire consisting of nine questions to Ali Gandapur's counsel, Zahoorul Hassan.

The questionnaire seeks responses from the accused regarding various aspects of the case.

Among the questions posed to Gandapur are inquiries about his awareness of the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution during the hearing, as well as his involvement in a gathering that allegedly violated orders issued by the district magistrate on October 30, 2016.

The court seeks clarification on an incident where Gandapur reportedly fled into a forest from his car, which was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Web Desk

National

