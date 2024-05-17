Edgbaston to ‘transform’ into Fan Park for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

BIRMINGHAM - Edgbaston Cricket Ground is all set to transform into the Fan Park for the clash of titans between Pakistan and arch-rivals India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9.

The cricket stadium here will accommodate up to 8,000 fans after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the venue among just a few of the host venues globally.This is the first instance when the ICC is giving the United Kingdom (UK) fans an opportunity to watch the eagerly anticipated clash on the big screen. Comedian and cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz will take the stage, alongside former India and Pakistan players, as part of the build-up for the match.

Edgbaston Chief Executive Stuart Cain expressed his delight over being chosen as one of the few venues as the Fan Park for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.Cain further reiterated that Pakistan and Indian fans can generate enough energy to replicate the atmosphere during their 2019 World Cup match at the Old Trafford.

“We’re the only venue in the country to have been chosen by the ICC as a T20 World Cup Fan Zone location which is amazing.“It’s an opportunity for our local communities to really feel part of the T20 World Cup experience and I’m sure it will be a fantastic occasion.“Pakistan and India fans generated an electric atmosphere here in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I’ve no doubt we can get close to replicating that in the Fan Zone.”

In addition to enjoying live commentary during the game, fans may participate in cricket skill challenges and observe cultural performances from the Pakistani and Indian communities at the family picnic area.ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley explained the importance of the Fan Parks, stating they are essential to taking the World Cup fever to more people across the globe. “Fan parks are an important part of bringing World Cups to more people across the globe,” he said, “and we are delighted Edgbaston Stadium will be hosting the screening of one of cricket’s biggest rivalries. “I am sure there will be a great atmosphere on the day and based on previous India and Pakistan matches that have taken place at Edgbaston it will be an occasion not to be missed.”