Educational institutes timings revised amid heatwave

The timings of federally-run educational institutions have been revised due to the increasing risk of heatwave.

As per details, Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani stated that due to the rise in temperature intensity, the working hours of federal educational institutions have been changed.

According to the Secretary of Education, federal educational institutions will now open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The new timing has been enforced with immediate effect and will remain until summer vacations.

The Secretary of Education mentioned that the purpose of changing the timings is to protect students and teachers from the expected heatwave.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has said that the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid today as well, with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heat intensity can be felt between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from Tuesday.

Farmers are advised to remain extra cautious and plan agricultural activity accordingly.

NDMA also advised the general public to take necessary precautions.