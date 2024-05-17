Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Educational institutes timings revised amid heatwave

Educational institutes timings revised amid heatwave
Web Desk
10:19 AM | May 17, 2024
Education

The timings of federally-run educational institutions have been revised due to the increasing risk of heatwave.

As per details, Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani stated that due to the rise in temperature intensity, the working hours of federal educational institutions have been changed.

According to the Secretary of Education, federal educational institutions will now open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The new timing has been enforced with immediate effect and will remain until summer vacations.

The Secretary of Education mentioned that the purpose of changing the timings is to protect students and teachers from the expected heatwave.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has said that the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid today as well, with daytime temperatures expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heat intensity can be felt between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

China’s High Quality Development Model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Amb Jiang Zaidong

Heatwave Conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from Tuesday.

Farmers are advised to remain extra cautious and plan agricultural activity accordingly.

NDMA also advised the general public to take necessary precautions.

Tags:

Web Desk

Education

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024