Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Factory sealed for substandard production

Factory sealed for substandard production
Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a factory in Borewala preparing substandard pickle and marmalade meant to be distributed in and outside of the city. A large quantity of fungus-infected pickle and unhygenic marmalade was recovered before sealing the unit on the spot. According to spokesman of the food watchdog department, the team to ensure the food-safety conducted surprise raid at the plant situated at Madina Colony was preparing the fluffy sweet and spicy food material in the sizeable quantity. After through checking, the team discovered the food items weighing around 1000 kg of the both kind was stuffed in wide iron drums quoted with chemicals around its walls. It was quite in contravention of food security criteria, added the spokesperson. There were found traces of the dead and alive insects with vermons inside the production area alongside poor hygiene in the premises, he said. The recovered food substance was wasted and Rs60, 000 fine imposed on the plant’s owner. The unit was sealed with further action underway, it was said.

Sindh’s livestock, dairy sector shows ‘impressive growth’

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024