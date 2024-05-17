Faisalabad RPO listens to 1,900 complaints

FAISALABAD - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) listened to 1,900 complaints in open courts during the current year.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday that open courts were held regularly at the Regional Police Office to provide immediate relief to complainants.

While listening to more than 1,900 complainants during the open courts, the RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan issued on the spot orders for redress of the issues on most of the applications. He said that RPO has made it clear that protection of lives and properties of the citizens and providing them justice is the major responsibility of the police department which could not be ignored.

He said that all police officers of the region have been strictly instructed to complete investigations on merit without any discrimination or pressure.

Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, in collaboration with various departments, held a mock exercise at Gugera Branch Canal to deal with flood-related emergencies. A spokesperson said on Thursday that all relevant departments including police, Civil Defence, Livestock, Health and local administration took part in the mock exercise. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Abdul Hannan witnessed the mock exercise as the chief guest while District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal monitored it.

A flood-related rumour was spread after which teams of various departments came into action and rescued the people in addition to saving the livestock and other material at safer place. Boats and other equipment were also used in the mock exercise which clearly indicated the preparation of emergency departments, said Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala.

He also appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 and other departments and said that these exercises would help improve their performance during emergencies.

FDA demolishes illegal structures

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of an illegal housing scheme near Chak No 208-RB in addition to removing encroachments in Gulistan Colony, here on Thursday. According to official sources, the enforcement team demolished the office and other structures including electric poles, roads, and the boundary wall in model city Executive block near Chak No 208-RB. Meanwhile, an encroachment squad removed all illegal set ups on Aziz Fatima road, Gulistan colony area.